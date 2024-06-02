Burkett Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 191 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.48.

Dollar General Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $136.91 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $204.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

