C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Lifted by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

CHRW traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $86.37. 6,563,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,531. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

