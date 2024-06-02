Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.75.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:CS opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$4.40 and a one year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

