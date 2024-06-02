Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CASS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 75,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASS shares. Piper Sandler raised Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.