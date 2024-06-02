CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 15.2% in May

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. 356,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.55 million, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $26.80.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $257,425. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

