CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.66 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.82 million and $5.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05424997 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $3,837,007.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

