Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Centene Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after buying an additional 1,959,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

