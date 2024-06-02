Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in May

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 35,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

