Citigroup Raises United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $96.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.72.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

