Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of CZNC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $269.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 1,500 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,639. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $40,151. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Stories

