Cloverfields Capital Group LP Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 5,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.83. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
