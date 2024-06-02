Cloverfields Capital Group LP Has $2.21 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.36. 2,969,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

