Cloverfields Capital Group LP Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.96. 28,085,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,082,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

