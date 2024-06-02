CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 229.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CME Group were worth $61,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,772,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $86,424,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. 5,076,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.08. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

