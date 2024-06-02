CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

