Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,994 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX traded down $7.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.34. The stock had a trading volume of 498,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

