Comparing Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Angi and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Angi alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angi currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 104.21%. Given Angi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.31 billion 0.77 -$40.94 million ($0.05) -40.40 Mobiquity Technologies $860,000.00 11.83 -$6.53 million ($2.62) -0.61

This table compares Angi and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi. Angi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobiquity Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -2.01% -1.84% -1.02% Mobiquity Technologies -591.12% -282.65% -147.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Angi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Angi has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angi beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

About Mobiquity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.