Comparing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) & WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) and WPP (NYSE:WPP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -6.56% -1.08% -0.85% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 WPP 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Omaha and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.85%. WPP has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.11%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than WPP.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $96.25 million 4.78 -$7.00 million ($0.21) -69.57 WPP $14.84 billion 0.76 $137.33 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

