Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Compugen Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,348. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on CGEN
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compugen
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.