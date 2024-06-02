Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Compugen Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 293,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,348. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $187.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. StockNews.com lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on CGEN

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.