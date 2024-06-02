Condor Capital Management Buys 10,714 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 344.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 295,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

