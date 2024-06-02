Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after buying an additional 1,450,389 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $62.02. 9,370,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

