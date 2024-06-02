Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,225. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

