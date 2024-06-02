Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in May

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 196,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Contango Ore

In related news, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $128,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,045 shares of company stock worth $605,171 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Contango Ore by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Contango Ore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Contango Ore by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 34,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $33.67.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.00. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTGO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark started coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTGO

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.