ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $270.62

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.62 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.17). ConvaTec Group shares last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.17), with a volume of 6,104,510 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTEC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 323 ($4.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,972.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

