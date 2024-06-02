Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 14.2% in May

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 1,136,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CL King cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

