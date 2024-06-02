Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 282,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $20,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,249,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

