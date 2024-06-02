DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

