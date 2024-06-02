DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Cap of $188.47 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $188.47 million and $6.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,204.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.71 or 0.00676644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00121759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00043061 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00063203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00222212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00089348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,046,090,451 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

