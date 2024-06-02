Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NAPA opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after purchasing an additional 544,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 430,595 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,299,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 378,902 shares during the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

