DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $98.00 at UBS Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DD stock opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

