Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Trading Up 4.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:BOOT traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.93. The company had a trading volume of 815,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $119.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.