Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 64,599 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 0.9% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $173,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $495,387,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,999,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 101,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.00 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Read Our Latest Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.