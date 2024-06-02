Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.62 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of HealthEquity worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. 1,253,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,384. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.