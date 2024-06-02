Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $145.57 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $145,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE HD traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.87. 5,557,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.17. The company has a market capitalization of $332.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

