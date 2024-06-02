Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $95.97 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $95,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

View Our Latest Report on NBIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,205.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $252,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,205.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.