Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394,692 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $22,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 71,950.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $3.13 on Friday, reaching $157.03. 431,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

