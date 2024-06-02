Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,378 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Cohen & Steers worth $19,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,675.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 175,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.