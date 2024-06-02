Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Lantheus worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,253 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $81.83. 824,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,572. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

