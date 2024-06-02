Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Ulta Beauty worth $119,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded up $9.51 on Friday, reaching $395.09. 3,378,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.61. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

