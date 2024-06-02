Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 784,049 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,888,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784,049 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $113,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 393,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,084 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,095,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

