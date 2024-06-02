Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,900,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,959. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

