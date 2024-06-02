Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,382 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Herc worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 321,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.46. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

