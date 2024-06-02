Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

