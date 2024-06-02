Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $332.85. 3,838,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,158. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton has a twelve month low of $175.29 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

