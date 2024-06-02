Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.20 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $427.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

