Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.2 %

BJ stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

