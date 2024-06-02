Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.