Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. 29,037,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,682,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a market cap of $462.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

