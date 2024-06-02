Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $110.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00051760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

