First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.39. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AG

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,785,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,985,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 266,864 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,341,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 709,879 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.